While projects get underway this summer across Colorado Springs parks and open spaces, officials are looking ahead to priorities in 2024.

Officials overseeing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program recently presented budget projections and preliminary plans for next year that include high-profile properties such as Blodgett, Austin Bluffs and Fishers Canyon open spaces, along with Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek parks.

The presentation was also a glimpse at officials' first attempt to balance a change to the specifically categorized budget, which voters initially authorized in 1997.

Using sales tax revenues, TOPS has dedicated 60% to open space, 20% to parks and 20% to trails, after some off-the-top costs for administration and maintenance. Taking issue with how much of that 60% for open space has gone toward maintenance, advocates pushed for 75% of that share to be set aside for land acquisition. That was approved by voters in April with TOPS' 20-year extension.

"What's the tradeoff?" parks department head Britt Haley wondered in an interview. "I think it's just a different way of looking at what we do and how we do it."

She offered an example from the recent proposal: A southern segment of the Chamberlain Trail — the long-envisioned trail spanning the city's foothills — is proposed as a priority, alongside starting to develop a new open space in that southern vicinity, Fishers Canyon. Both of those are proposed under the 20% allocation for trails. Jobs at Blodgett and Austin Bluffs open spaces also find themselves under the trails category.

"We heard a little bit at parks board that they'd rather see the open space category fund those things," Haley said. "We'll see if we can respond to that feedback. But it's a limited category, and it's just a matter of finding the best high-priority items to fund."

The open space category is projected to account for $7.3 million of TOPS' entire $13.4 million budget in 2024. After the new stipulation setting aside 75% for land acquisition, that leaves $1.8 million left in the open space category. The proposal has most of that, about $1.4 million, going toward salaries and benefits.

While the proposal assumes a 1%-2% increase in sales tax revenue, it forecasts salaries and benefits increasing closer to 5% and the cost of materials and services going up 3%.

"We've been in an inflationary economic climate," Haley said. "Everything costs more for everyone, including us."

At $500,000, Grey Hawk Park factors as the single most expensive project listed in the proposal. Haley said the goal in 2024 is to build the neighborhood park on the city's north side after more than a decade of waiting.

While master planning launches late this summer or fall for newly acquired Fishers Canyon Open Space, Haley said 2024 could see access established for the hilly property up against the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

"We know there's a need for finding the right place for the trailhead to be inside the open space and not pouring out into the neighborhood," Haley said.

Additions could also come to an expanded Blodgett Open Space, which will also be the focus of master planning this year. At Austin Bluffs Open Space, hikers and mountain bikers approaching Pulpit Rock could see paved and striped parking off Nevada Avenue next year, Haley said.

She said 2024 won't be the year for entry into Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek out east, but archaeological studies and other research is budgeted for those long-closed lands.

The budget could be adjusted ahead of City Council approval slated for October.