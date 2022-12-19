Bundled in tiny puffer coats and itsy-bitsy mittens, a party of more than two dozen toddlers grew restless as they waited to set off on a candy cane hunt in Sondermann Park.
The kids, who did not let the chilly December morning dull their enthusiasm, ventured along the park’s dirt trail, crossing a creek and scouring the bushes for the Christmas treats alongside moms and dads.
While candy canes were on the forefront of the kids’ minds, parents took the opportunity to socialize outside of the house. Both kids and grown-ups got to take in the views of flowing hills and frosty creeks.
That’s the goal of Hike it Baby, a nonprofit that hosts hikes across the country — and the world — to get families outside. The volunteer-run organization has nearly 300 groups across the U.S., including one in Colorado Springs that is the program’s third largest branch.
While the experience is great for kids, it’s especially a boon to the parents, said Brittany Fechko, branch leader in the Springs.
“It’s good for kids, but I always say it’s better for the parents,” she said. “When you’re at home all day — I mean, talking to a 2-year-old is fine until you’re like, ‘You’re not giving me the feedback I need.’”
Fechko joined the organization six years ago after discovering it through a local mom’s group. The group hikes allow parents to socialize while kids have more free range to safely roam about nature, she said.
“Going as a group is literally 10 times easier than going by yourself,” Fechko said. “Like today, during our walk — I have three kids and I only saw one for like a half an hour. But I knew, oh, so-and-so is up there and she’s just keeping an eye on my other two.”
Fechko stepped up to lead the branch three years ago. Since taking over, the Facebook group has doubled in members to 5,000. The branch hosts a variety of events: baby carrier hikes, toddler-led hikes, stroller hikes, park plays and urban coffee walks. All family members are welcome, including moms, dads, uncles, aunts, grandparents, nannies, foster parents and caregivers. It’s a great way to find advice, Fechko said.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, my baby’s too young or I’m pregnant.’ I’m like, ‘No, that’s perfect, because you’re going to meet moms who have been moms for five, 10 years,’” she said. “The wealth of knowledge they have — if you have a problem, somebody else has had that same exact problem before you.”
Portland, Ore.-based Shanti Hodges founded the organization in 2013 after a group of neighbors decided to get together for some outdoor time with their kids. As interest began to increase, the group grew into Hike it Baby, executive director Jessica Carrillo Alatorre said.
By 2015, the organization had nearly 100 branches. It became a nonprofit in 2016.
“One of the things that’s always been important to us is that every single family should be able to get outside and have that connection and community,” Alatorre said.
Now, Hike it Baby has a community of 172,000 families and 580 volunteer branch ambassadors. The organization hosts more than 5,000 hikes each month, with three programs to help parents get outside.
“Turn the Blues Green” is Hike it Baby’s program focused on maternal mental health, getting new mothers outside with their babies to alleviate stress. Spending time outside was an important tool to Alatorre after she had her first child.
“One piece of advice my mom gave me: Just take the little one outside. It was a huge help,” Alatorre said. “We both felt better as soon as we stepped out the door.”
There’s also the “Bring it Outside” program, which offers classes and accessible activities to families who might not have a lot of outdoor experience. For example, the program offers workshops on how to hike carrying a baby and how to pack light for a hike, Alatorre said.
“For us, it’s all about lowering barriers and helping families have those opportunities to connect with nature,” she said.
Then, of course, there’s the organization’s core program, “Community-led Hikes,” where parents can get together for a casual stroll downtown or complete a trail at a national park.
“For kids, it builds a connection to the outdoors from birth,” Alatorre said. “I think it just creates an awareness and connection that helps them grow into the stewards that we need.”
Respecting the environment is an important component of the group’s mission — including in the recent candy cane hunt. Fechko emphasized the “leave no trace” motto ahead of the hike and made sure not a single candy cane wrapper was left behind at Sondermann Park, completing two laps after the event to check.
The hunt was Bethany Pratt’s first Hike it Baby event. Accompanied by her cousin, Cassandra Jennings, and their combined five sons under 5, they were excited for the chance to get the kids outside and meet other parents.
“We were just kind of searching all the different mom groups in Colorado Springs,” Pratt said. “This one seems to be the most active with events.”
For Leigh Murphy, the event was one of many she’s done with Hike it Baby.
“I first heard about Hike it Baby in the summer of 2018, when we moved out here,” she said. “It was a great way for me to get a community because I didn’t know anybody in Colorado Springs. And so all my friends that I have here started from Hike it Baby.”
As for the kids, they seemed to enjoy the hike too.
Four-year-old Noah Pratt, with a half-eaten candy cane in hand, described the experience as “cool.”
It was clear he had one thing on his mind — when asked what he learned on the hike, he raised his treat up in the air. “Candy cane,” he said.