After years of falling, Colorado Springs has risen in an annual ranking of park systems in America's 100 most populated cities.

The Springs placed 51st in the Trust for Public Land's latest ParkScore index, which compiles data to compare cities for park access, equity, investment, acreage and amenities. That spot was up from 58th last year and 56th in 2021 but still down from the past decade that saw the Springs ranked in the 40s.

Various analytics brought the Springs closer to categorical averages compared with 99 other park systems across the nation. That included the investment category. The city was determined to spend $106 per capita toward parks, $2 shy of the national average.

In terms of access, researchers determined 78% of Springs residents lived within a 10-minute walk of a park — better than the national average of 74%. That opportunity was found to be fairly even across incomes and ethnicities.

But a stark difference was found in terms of acreage provided for neighborhoods of color. Those neighborhoods were found to have quick access to 83% less space than white neighborhoods. The report found neighborhoods in the east and southeast parts of town were in most need of parks.

An analysis of amenities resulted in the greatest drawback for Colorado Springs. In a point-based system aiming to put cities on an even playing field, the Springs scored 35 of 100 for the category assessing features such as playgrounds, bathrooms, and recreation and senior centers. That finding underscores a study the city ordered in recent years that calculated a $270 million backlog across parks.

To some advocates, the ParkScore rankings have demonstrated the city falling behind other cities focused on their outdoors. While the Springs broke a trend of dropping, it continues to fall behind Colorado's other two cities in the top 100 list: Denver ranked 13th this year and Aurora 42nd.

But some local park leaders have cautioned against reading too much into the index, pointing to parts of the methodology.

They've pointed to an example in the acreage category, which weighs median park size and the percentage of city land mass dedicated to parks. Leaders have said that can be skewed in the case of the Springs' parks department, which manages several chunks of recreation land outside city limits.