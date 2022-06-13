A 52-year-old cyclist from Colorado Springs died after running out of water on the Palisade Plunge Trail, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

The cyclist was found by three other riders at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, suffering from a heat-related illness. They immediately called 911.

"The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Palisade Fire Department, and Careflight’s helicopter immediately responded to the remote area and began life-saving measures. The person did not survive," a release from the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity and manner of death will be released by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office after his next-of-kin has been notified.

The good Samaritan riders had also run out of water and were treated for dehydration. According to the release, the cyclists each started the trail with a gallon of water and ran out roughly 10 miles before the end.

Temperatures reach 102 degrees in Grand Junction, the sheriff's office said.

"The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure. Due to the remote location of the trail, riders must carry all water, food, and emergency supplies. At least 10 liters (2 ½ gallons) of water per person and electrolyte replenishments are recommended for this trail in the summer," the release said.