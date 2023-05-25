Colorado Springs' Jeremy Chatelain married the love of his life in 1997. They camped for their honeymoon — the beginning of the adventurous life of their dreams.

Everything changed a year later, just as they were about to start a family.

Chatelain dove headfirst into a favorite swimming hole — what he harshly learned to be too shallow that day.

So began a paralyzed life in a wheelchair.

"I was forced to sit in parking lots and watch my family go on the trails, which I just hated," he said. "It tore my heart out. I was grumpy and depressed and discouraged."

That was until 2020, when he discovered the Terrain Hopper. He and Connie visited the Arizona manufacturer and test drove the battery-powered vehicle that looks something like a one-seat ATV, capable of powering through dirt and hilly terrain.

"I saw (Connie) grinning ear to ear, and I knew I was getting one," Chatelain said. "She had what I like to call the Terrain Hopper smile."

Flashforward to today, and he's seeing that smile more and more around El Paso County.

Thanks to Chatelain's previous involvement with the Independence Center, the local nonprofit advocating for people with disabilities, the county parks department has embarked on it first full summer of offering Terrain Hoppers to people in need of them to explore the trails.

Last year, the Independence Center bought one for the public and the county another. The two are stationed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers. They can be reserved online in advance of morning and afternoon outings spanning 1 to 3 miles, accompanied by a staff person or volunteer and family and friends.

The only bad part, according to one survey response last year: "I wish we could've stayed all day."

Overseeing the Trailability program for the county, Kylee Taylor has become all too aware of wishes that have gone too long ignored.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

People with disabilities represent "a very underserved audience," Taylor said. "We live in Colorado Springs because of the nature and recreation. Why wouldn't we want as many people out on the trails as we can get?"

The prospects are expanding.

While plans have yet to be finalized, the city of Colorado Springs recently acquired two all-terrain wheelchairs that officials have envisioned as being reserved for use possibly at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. The wheelchairs are called Trackchairs — the ones Staunton State Park introduced six years ago.

In 2021, the park near Conifer celebrated its 1,000th trip. At the time, Brighton's Barr Lake State Park was in the process of expanding a Trackchair program that Staunton's coordinator said had resulted in "happy tears." She added: "This program is more impactful than I think any of us could have imagined."

Back in the Springs, Cheyenne Mountain State Park could look to make the impact. Taylor said she has assisted inquiries there regarding Terrain Hoppers.

The expansion is a welcome development to Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.

At a local gathering of outdoor advocates and industry professionals this month, Price praised the Terrain Hoppers and Trackchairs as helping in a broader goal to offer more amenities and comfort for visitors with disabilities.

"People with disabilities want to travel," Price said, citing a 2022 report that suggested those American travelers spent a collective $58.2 billion a year.

Along with locals, tourists accounted for the 32 Terrain Hopper trips made in the county program's first three months last year, Taylor said.

Depending on staff or volunteer availability, she said the hope is to offer as many as 12 trips a week this summer between Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers. She said the program could grow with Fox Run Nature Center, which is anticipated in 2025 for the county's north end.

That would feel like another victory for Chatelain. The more "Terrain Hopper smiles" he sees, the more he smiles.

For people with disabilities, "a lot of life has been lost, a lot of hope has been lost," he said. "Seeing them even for five minutes in the Terrain Hopper ... it's like, all right, life is going to be difficult, but there will still be some joy."