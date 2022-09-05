SUMMIT COUNTY • Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is known for its snowy slopes in the winter. But come summer, A-Basin transforms into another type of outdoor destination.
Opening last year, the Arapahoe Basin Via Ferrata Tour is an alpine adventure that offers no shortage of great views and great moments as participants climb 1,200 vertical feet up a cliffside. Designed to be a safe and approachable experience that’s reminiscent of rock climbing, the full-day tour tops out at about 13,000 feet.
The tour kicks off with a ride up a chairlift, followed by an off-road vehicle journey to about 11,800 feet. After a safety briefing and some instruction on proper via ferrata technique, this tour takes participants through rocky tundra to the base of a massive cliff. Thankfully, the cliffside has been fitted with permanent rungs and wires as climbing protection, allowing participants to move up the mountain with less fear of a fall.
Once traveling up the cliff, participants systematically move between metal protection securely placed on the rock wall using a two-clip system that ensures there’s always at least one point of attachment throughout the climb.
Climbing up the cliff requires the use of metal rungs and rock holds, as climbers work their way over and around natural obstacles on the rugged terrain, which boasts stunning panoramic views.
Once at the ridgeline summit, a charcuterie-style lunch is served before a return trip down a similar route.
The vertical nature of the route helps set this via ferrata apart. As the climb moves higher and higher, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by the beauty of the area.
Harnesses, ropes, helmets and the clipping system are used during the tour. Prior experience with rock climbing isn’t required, but it’s best that those tackling the route aren’t scared of heights.
In terms of what to wear during the climb, proper footwear is something that should be noted. While rock climbing shoes aren’t required, a shoe designed for rocky terrain is beneficial. Pants or shorts could be worn, depending on weather, but be prepared to be bumping into sharp rock.
Those not looking to tackle the full tour can check out a half-day option that travels to an abandoned mine with about 900 feet of vertical gain.
The full-day tour costs $250 while the half-day tour is $175, with a discount available Tuesday through Thursday.