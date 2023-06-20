Hiking and climbing the state’s array of acclaimed 14ers can be challenging this time of year, as snowpack persists into June, and Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak is no exception.

Despite the summer solstice being only days away, winter conditions on top of Pikes Peak posed issues for hikers Monday evening as one of them became stuck in waist-deep snow only two-thirds of a mile from the summit, according to a social media post from El Paso County Search and Rescue.

“With some help from our team members, the hiker was able to safely walk the rest of the way to the top,” Tuesday’s statement reads in part.

This incident comes a week following an evacuation on Pikes Peak on June 12 — with white-out blizzard conditions prompting an immediate evacuation for patrons of the Summit House and Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Skyler Rorabaugh, manager at Pikes Peak — America’s Mountain, cited severe snow, white-out conditions, 3-foot snow drifts, and about a half-inch of ice being present on the roads, creating dangerous conditions for mountain visitors and employees.

Monday's incident on Pikes Peak followed an earlier rescue that day on Crestone Needle in Saguache County. Gazette news partner KKTV reported two hikers were stranded as they struggled to climb down the mountain, alerting authorities shortly after midnight Monday.

“One of the stranded climbers was able to activate his Garmin InReach which enabled communication and an accurate location. At 0400, CCSAR fielded a team to hike/climb to the climber’s position and to help locate the second stranded climber,” Custer County Search and Rescue said in a social media post.

Over 3½ hours later, Custer County Search and Rescue confirmed the two climbers were able to find each other safely. The unit warns people throughout the state to be wary of Colorado mountain conditions, which remain snowy late into the season.

“When ascending and descending different routes, it is imperative that both routes are researched thoroughly. If you are having trouble descending in the dark, we recommend staying together as a group and waiting until first light to continue moving. Currently, the conditions on Broken Hand Pass require mountaineering equipment including ice axes, helmets, and traction devices such as crampons (preferred) or micro-spikes. Temperatures and weather conditions are still spring-like and hypothermia can become a real risk even at this time of year. Carrying portable battery chargers, two-way communication devices like the Garmin InReach, headlamps with extra batteries, appropriate equipment for your activity, and extra food/water/layers is highly recommended,” CCSAR said.