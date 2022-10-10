More information

Even if you've got the money to spend -- starting around $3,000 -- you might have to wait a few years to get your own, custom bamboo fly rod at South Creek Ltd. Maker Mike Clark has a long wait list. But you can check out pre-used rods at the shop, where Clark also keeps a personal collection.

415 Main Street, Lyons; 303-823-6402, southcreekltd.com