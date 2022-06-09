Conservationists are celebrating land recently acquired in red-rock country of western Colorado.
The 160-acre addition to Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area is small in the grand scope of the 209,000-plus preserve spanning the Uncompahgre Plateau between Montrose and Grand Junction. In a news release, though, The Conservation Fund's Kelly Ingebritson called it a "strategic treasure" located "in the heart of the national conservation area."
The scenic parcel covers a half-mile stretch of Escalante Creek, which is home to three "sensitive" fish species, according to the news release. Officials describe the creek as "an important tributary" to the Gunnison River and "a popular whitewater kayaking destination."
The 160 acres had been privately held for decades before a deal spearheaded by The Conservation Fund.
“We are proud to see this land protected for public access and future generations,” Paul Felin, speaking for the previous land-owning family, said in the release. He called the property "a wonderful recreation area that our family and friends enjoyed visiting since the 1970s, which the public will now be able to experience going forward under the BLM's ownership.”
The broader Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area has other federal designations as an area of critical environmental concern, a watchable wildlife area and a special recreation management area.
Desert bighorn sheep are among residents here. The canyonland is frequented by campers, anglers and kayakers.