After more than a year of closure, another summer approaches with gates blocking a popular waterfall west of Colorado Springs.

In Manitou Springs, the near-term future of Rainbow Falls appears to be uncertain, left in limbo between two jurisdictions.

Land-owning El Paso County officials say they continue to monitor hazardous rock fall while Manitou leaders say they want a solution to parking and traffic caused by the cascade at the end of Manitou Avenue — an all-too-familiar plight for destinations in the town's tight confines.

"We can't have (pre-existing) parking because of the rock fall, and there's no other place to park," said Todd Marts, who oversees recreation areas as the county's Community Services director.

The county cited rock fall above the preserve's small parking lot when Rainbow Falls was closed late in the 2021 season. The closure continued through 2022 as Marts said he ordered a professional analysis that resulted in mitigation recommendations, such as netting.

"It's complicated," Marts said. "Financially, we aren't able to do that (mitigation) right now."

Meanwhile in 2022, the city of Manitou Springs acquired property on Rainbow Falls' adjacent Serpentine Drive. That allowed planners to move forward on a vision to create a path spanning Fountain Creek from the town's east-to-west limits. On the west end, they say they'd like to include Rainbow Falls in the Creek Walk concept.

"Kind of like the crowning reward for hiking the Creek Walk," said Mayor John Graham.

Rainbow Falls' small parking lot was a problem before the rock fall was announced, Graham said.

"People were parked everywhere," he said. "We had signs up that said 'fire lane, do not park here.' We painted the black top there red so people wouldn't park. They were still parked everywhere just out of desperation. That became a problem for us."

People also parked above at a pull-off along U.S. 24, where Serpentine Drive steeply drops toward Rainbow Falls. County and city officials both said they saw that as an unsafe situation, ending at Serpentine's blind curve where vehicles might blindly speed around.

That tight curve poses "a very inopportune entrance," Marts said.

He said he explored the idea of incorporating a drop-off with Mountain Metro, which runs a bus through town to the Manitou Incline — another multi-jurisdictional point of controversy over the years, between Manitou and the trailhead-owning city of Colorado Springs.

"The busses just can't stop there" at Rainbow Falls, Marts said. "That curve is not conducive to a bus safely loading and unloading. I think a smaller bus or shuttle is what we're looking at."

But a shuttle begs the same question, he said: Where would riders park?

And where would the money come to pay for the shuttle? asked Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition.

She said the dilemma was another reminder of an underfunded county parks department that in recent years has also been tasked with managing another popular, sensitive property on the opposite, east side of El Paso: Paint Mines Interpretive Park.

At Rainbow Falls, "it's the same struggle with Paint Mines," Davies said. "Does the county have the ability to properly manage that? I think that answer is still out there."

Marts called himself "cautiously optimistic" about resolving access this summer.

In a statement, Manitou spokesperson Alex Trefry called Rainbow Falls "a local gem" and said the city was "thoroughly interested in finding a solution towards congestion and access" and "will continue to partner with El Paso County to collaborate accordingly."