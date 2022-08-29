Betty Ford Alpine Garden Gift Shop

Until the visitor center was built in 2015, the Betty Ford Alpine Garden gift shop housed the garden's administrators and, before that, was the original Gore Creek School House when it was built in 1922.

It was located in what is now West Vail and the first class, taught by Ms. Van Schaack, had seven students. She taught kindergarten through eighth grade, and the school year spanned from late spring into early December because of winter conditions.

The structure was used as a school house until 1938, when the four remaining students were bussed to other area schools. It became a shepherd's cottage, then a sheep shelter. When Vail was incorporated in 1962, the MacLeod family from Denver purchased it to use as a ski cabin and renovated it to look much like it does now.

Edith MacLeod eventually donated the schoolhouse to the Town of Vail in memory of her loved ones. Officials moved the building to its current place not far from the garden in 1982, and former President Gerald Ford, whose wife, Betty, is the namesake of the garden, dedicated the schoolhouse to its current location.

Source: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens