Two bull moose were seen wallowing among the willows and brush of Monument Creek in Colorado Springs this week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers shared Tuesday pictures and videos of the moose, with some words of advice for anyone who may encounter moose.

"They appear docile but don't be fooled. If a moose approaches, it is not being friendly," Parks and Wildlife tweeted. "Watch for signs of aggression: ears back, hair on rump raised, licking snout. Then get to safety!"

Moose weigh 800 to 1,200 pounds and stand 6 feet at the shoulder, according to Parks and Wildlife. They can run 35 mph.

In the rare event of an attack, Parks and Wildlife says to run and keep a large object, like a tree or rock, in the moose's way and then call it or 911 immediately.