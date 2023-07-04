Looking for a place in the Colorado Springs area to swim, grab some rays and cool down this summer? Here's a list splash pads, fountains and pools to visit on a hot summer day.

Free and open to the public:

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park: Enjoy more than a dozen water features at the park's splash pad in northeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The park also has a universally accessible playground, sporting facilities and trails.

053123-news-the-watering-hole-reopening 2.JPG Children splash into summer at The Watering Hole splash pad of John Venezia Community Park as the Blue Angels make a lap through the sky in Co…

The Splash Pad at Panorama Park: Cool off in southeast Colorado Springs at the splash pad located in the newly-renovated Panorama Park. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The park also has a universally accessible playground, event lawn, bike park, climbing boulder and fitness station.

072722-news-panorama 3.JPG Landon Burton (center) and other “inspectors” investigate while getting a sneak peak at the new playground at Panorama Park on Tuesday, July 2…

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground: Splash around in more than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features at the Deerfield Hills Community Center in southeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours after 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all other days. Deerfield also has sport courts, fields and a playground.

Uncle Wilbur Fountain: Visit the Uncle Wilbur Fountain at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Operating hours are noon-6 p.m. daily. Acacia Park also has a newly renovated playground near the fountain, complete with a Ninja Warrior-type climbing structure and a play area for young children with climbing features, a slide and a spinner.

Kids Play in Uncle Wilbur Fountain During Southern Colorado KIDS Fun Fest A child laughs while playing Saturday in the Uncle Wilber Fountain at Acacia Park in this Gazette file photo.

Julie Penrose Fountain: Enjoy the Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Prospect Lake: Located in Memorial Park, just east of downtown Colorado Springs, Prospect Lake offers fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and motorized boating. Fishing and watercraft use require permits. Swimming is limited to a roped off area and only allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The adjacent Eni R. Jasperson Beach House has an outdoor gathering area, rentable indoor space for community events, beach volleyball, beach access and concessions for purchase.

072021-news-beachhouse 196.jpg Four-year-old George Mazal does a “cannonball” into Prospect Lake while swimming with his mom, Amanda Mazal, at the newly revamped beach area …

Aga Park in Fountain: This park at 507 North El Paso St. in Fountain features a splash pad, large fields, and rentable pavilions. It's open 7 days a week.

WEATHER Kids play at the Aga Park splash pad in Fountain on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

First and Main Town Center: Wrap up a trip to the movies with an ice cream cone and some free splashes at the fountains in front of the Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX.

FOUNTAIN PLAYING Two-year-old Brenden Williams cools off by the fountains at First and Main Town Center Monday afternoon. The Gazette, Mark Reis

Paid passes required:

Monument Valley Pool (YMCA): This outdoor pool in historic Monument Valley Park at the edge of downtown Colorado Springs features a drop slide, a diving board and a shallow area for little kids and non-swimmers. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Passes are required.

Wilson Ranch Pool (YMCA): Enjoy lap and recreational pools, a lazy river, a whirlpool and play structure at the public Wilson Ranch Pool in southern Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Passes are required for this outdoor pool.

070220-news-pools 03 (copy) Children and adults cool off at Wilson Ranch Pool, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, in Colorado Springs on

YMCA Pool Passes *YMCA day pass prices are $12 for adults, $10 for kids (Ages 3 - 17) and $40 for families. Click here for more info.

Widefield Parks and Rec: The aquatics center includes a 6-lane indoor pool, two outdoor baby pools and an outdoor splash pad. Daily admission for non-members is $6.50 for youth and seniors; $7.50 for adults. Swimmers are highly encouraged to reserve a spot ahead of time. See more information about swim times and reservations here.

spray There's a new way for kids to cool off in Widefield this summer. The new splash park is located at the Widefield Community Center. The splash …

Great Wolf Lodge: This resort and indoor water park on the north end of Colorado Springs offers both half day and full day passes for non-hotel guests. Passes are $65 person; half day passes are $52 per person. Click here for more info.

BIZ GREAT WOLF Children play in a splash pad at the water park at the Great Wolf Lodge on Friday, January 27, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

Just for the pups

Stratton Open Space: This southwest Colorado Springs open space is home to the South Suburban Reservoir, where dogs are permitted to frolic in the water (human swimming is not allowed).