Near the southwest corner of Colorado, Ouray gets its name from a man who wanted peace.
Ute Chief Ouray would not have his way with the white men who flooded these San Juan Mountains searching for silver and gold. They were more interested in money than the hot springs that the Native people held sacred. The newcomers were more interested in what would be an engineering marvel, the Million Dollar Highway, accessing the rich mines. But they were foolish to think those gilded days would last.
Several ghost settlements are now scattered along the highway. Amid the economic collapse, it seemed Ouray would join those abandoned places.
But one C.L. Hall predicted otherwise. “Ouray is peerless,” he remarked. “She will be famous as a mountain resort.”
Not a resort like nearby Telluride — no ski mountain and corresponding glamour here — but Ouray, indeed, lives on as a prime destination.
From Main Street, it’s easy to see why the town gets its name, “the Switzerland of America.” Above the enveloping box canyon, jagged mountains scrape the sky.
U.S. 550 stretches through Main Street and continues on to the high country. It’s a tempting drive, that Million Dollar Highway. But it’s well worth staying put.
Curiosities abound
The tourist standards make room along Main Street — the shops for T-shirts, jerky and sweets. But you’re sure to find plenty of oddities, too.
Take, for example, the Gator Emporium, stocked with eccentric gifts and souvenirs. Or the Shaggy Coo, another shop of curiosities. Or the Sock Mine. Or the Silver Lynx, a boutique proud of the elusive namesake animal and also its shiny inventory (the name is also “related to our jewelry offering, or silver links,” reads the website). There’s also, of course, the Swiss Store.
You might also wander into Ouray Alchemist, which offers tours of a re-created frontier pharmacy.
Food and drink
The Outlaw is Ouray’s longest-going restaurant, born in 1969. That was the release year of “True Grit,” which was filmed in the area. Ask about the raggedy hat behind the bar, and you’ll be told it belonged to the Duke himself, John Wayne.
At The Outlaw, an old-timey piano serenades customers spoiling themselves with surf and turf and cocktails. Another fine dining experience is at Brickhouse 737, serving travel-inspired cuisine. There is old-school Italian and generous portions at Bon Ton.
The burgers are beloved at Maggie’s; generations of customers have scribbled their thanks on the walls. House-made dough and sauce make the big pizzas at Goldbelt Bar and Grill.
There’s grub also at Ouray Brewery, with great views from the rooftop. Mr. Grumpy Pants Brewing is a legendary hideaway, where you might find the owner pointing out answers he’s written on the wall to your all-too-typical, tourist questions. It’s a step back in time at Silver Eagle Saloon.
In the morning, check out the doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches at Timberline Deli and the scones and muffins at Artisan Bakery.
Other to-dos
Within easy walk of Main Street’s shops and eateries is Ouray Hot Springs. The pool was created by a local initiative in the 1920s, and residents continue to improve the soothing amenity for themselves and visitors alike. The adjacent open space is a great place for a picnic.
One need not travel far to enjoy the natural splendor. Off Main Street, the Perimeter Trail tours the town’s high circumference, skirting the box canyon and visiting forests and waterfalls along the 6-mile way.
Reached up from Main Street, Uncompahgre Gorge is famous for ice climbing in winter. In summer, it’s becoming known for a via ferrata route — a path of iron hand- and footholds.
Built in 1888, Wright Opera House turns heads along Main Street. Musicians and theater performers take the stage today, and movies are shown on occasion.
Ouray County Courthouse is another elaborate, historic structure. Pop in, and you might recognize another scene from “True Grit.”