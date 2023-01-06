As officials consider adding 1,021 acres to Colorado Springs' parks system near Corral Bluffs Open Space, some wonder if the land could present a new opportunity in the area.

"This is a very different piece of land," said Bob Falcone, who chairs the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, which heard the proposal at a recent meeting. "I think the big difference here is this could be used fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things."

Since the city took ownership of Corral Bluffs in 2008, the grand idea has been to acquire enough land here on the Springs' eastern edge to create a master plan for one large mosaic that would include nearby Jimmy Camp Creek Park. That park has yet to open to the public since the city acquired it as part of the Banning Lewis Ranch agreement 35 years ago. Meanwhile, Corral Bluffs has been gated and limited to guided hikes as its scientific significance has emerged; the bluffs store fossils said to be unprecedented for their variety and integrity, revealing life after the dinosaurs.

The proposed 1,021 acres, being referred to as Wild Horse Ranch, are located across from that area of research and span south of Colorado 94. It's defined by prairie rather than rock. Nor does it boast some of the natural characteristics that have contributed to Jimmy Camp Creek's archaeological intrigue.

In terms of the parcel's potential paleontology and archaeology, "that's a question that has to be asked," said Bill Koerner of the advocacy group Corral Bluffs Alliance. "But I think if it doesn't have all those values, why not just open it up?"

The acquisition for $7.5 million could be considered by elected officials starting next month; approval must come from the TOPS working committee before considerations by the parks board and City Council. Parks Director Britt Haley said "due diligence" in terms of surveying continues on the property, which The Conservation Fund has agreed to hold and convey pending the city's approval.

But the question of access is already one being asked as advocates and elected leaders have called on the parks department to prioritize getting people to the long closed area.

"Having this property could be a release valve for that interest," said Haley, who envisioned a "fabulous loop trail that will allow for connectivity."

Away from Jimmy Camp Creek to the north, Wild Horse Ranch stretches south toward city-owned Bluestem Prairie Open Space near Fountain. The idea, Haley said, is "to really connect an entire ecosystem, connect wildlife habitat corridors, connect trail corridors and preserve some of those riparian aspects out in the sandy prairie."

Advocates, including Falcone, see heightened importance in more open space opportunity for residents on the east side in the wake of last November's failed ballot measure to increase TOPS revenue and extend the program beyond its sunset at the end of 2025. While TOPS has used sales tax revenues to create open spaces like Stratton, Red Rock Canyon and Ute Valley against the western foothills, some saw that failure as the program neglecting voters out east.

With Wild Horse Ranch, "we can say, OK, now you have a place to go," Falcone said.

Just as access has been a question in the area, so has the one about the city's ability to manage a site with such significance as Corral Bluffs. Haley has countered ideas for a national park or monument designation, saying "because of TOPS, we have a unique capacity."

Officials are poised to approve a ballot question for April that would extend TOPS through 2045 but not increase its revenue.

For managing Corral Bluffs and the vicinity into the future, "I can say at this point that it is highly contingent on the extension of the TOPS program," Haley said. "If TOPS were to go away, I couldn't answer that question."