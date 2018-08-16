5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road; free admission, tickets sold at entry for food and goods. amgoc.org

“My whole life, people have asked me what ‘opa!’ means,” Iakovos Topakas said. “I tell them there is no literal translation, it’s just an expression of joy.”

Plenty of “opa!” will be heard this weekend during the 20th annual Colorado Springs Greek Festival, hosted by Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on the church grounds.

Topakas, president of the church’s parish council, runs the food booth — a fitting job, he says, for someone who also owns Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna in Old Colorado City.

He said his restaurant and the Greek festival have grown as the Colorado Springs community has become more acquainted with Greek culture, food and tradition.

“The Greek community, culture and tradition was kind of new to Colorado 20 years ago,” Topakas said. “In New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, it was there for a longer time. As you get more inland, it took longer for people to catch on to what the Greek culture was about, or to become familiar with it and educated about it.”

Now the festival continues to grow and reels many locals back year after year. One of the most popular attractions is the traditional Greek dancing, Topakas said.

“They’re a youth group of all different ages that comes down from Denver,” he said. “They’re dressed in the old ancient uniform. It’s called the ‘evzone.’ That’s the Greek word for ‘the soldiers.’”

The dancers will perform four shows Saturday and two shows Sunday. Hot food and packaged food will be sold all weekend, along with Greek art, wine and goods. Tours of the church will be offered during the festival by the Rev. Dennis Schutte, the parish priest.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, but a percentage of proceeds also is donated to charity.

This year, proceeds will go to military charity Team Red, White & Blue, which benefits veterans through social and physical community activities, and to Tennyson Center for Children, which provides a spiritual therapy program for abused and neglected children.

Most of Colorado Springs’ Greek community belongs to the church and works the event, Topakas said, so many of the guests are people who want to learn about and enjoy Greek customs and culture.

Most of all, the festival allows people to enjoy time with “parea,” which Topakas said is his favorite Greek word.

“Your parea is your people, your friends and the people you hang out with,” he said.

“It can also be used as a noun, ‘Go and enjoy some parea.’ Meaning, ‘I’m going to go sit down and take a break and drink ouzo and eat some souvlaki and enjoy music and sit with my friends and have some parea.’”

Haley Witt, The Gazette

haley.witt@gazette.com