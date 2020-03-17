Stop, drop and keep downward facing dogging, yoga lovers.
Over the past few days, many yoga studios in Colorado Springs have ceased offering in-person classes. CorePower Yoga hopes to resume classes March 30. Cambio Yoga is starting with a one-week closure through Sunday and will reassess at that time. Others are closely following suit.
Never fear, though. Studios are now live-streaming classes or offering previously recorded yoga classes online. Peruse the following options to continue your yoga practice in the face of the pandemic. Some of these are locally owned small businesses, so please remember to donate or pay where needed.
• Cambio Yoga: The locally owned donation studio will offer at least three live-streamed classes every day, along with meditation and a community talk. Register online at cambioyoga.com/health.
• CorePower Yoga: The nationwide chain will offer more than a dozen pre-taped yoga and yoga sculpt classes, along with some meditation videos. Go online to corepoweryogaondemand.com/keep-up-your-practice.
• Manitou Yoga: The donation-based Manitou Springs yoga group will offer online classes via Facebook Live at 8 a.m. through Friday. Go online to m.facebook.com/MYCommunity/?ref=bookmarks.
• Enso Prenatal: The studio offers prenatal and kids yoga and will live-stream some classes. Call 660-5687 or go online to their Facebook page or ensomama.com.
• Hot Asana: The downtown studio will offer live-streamed classes at some point. Right now you can go online to hotasanaonline.com and take a free week of 11 previously recorded OnDemand classes. Call 855-996-9642 or go online to hotasanastudio.com.
• Yoga Studio Satya: The studio will offer live-streamed classes beginning midweek. Sign up for classes online and you’ll be guided through the process. Call 651-9687 or go online to yogastudiosatya.com.
• Root: Center for Yoga & Sacred Studies: Some classes will be live-streamed. Check the schedule online at rootdownandgrow.com/class-schedule.
