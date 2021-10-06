Boulder-based nonprofit Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics next week will focus stewardship efforts in Colorado Springs as part of an exclusive, nationwide program.
The city was picked as one of 10 locales in the nonprofit's Hot Spot program, which identifies outdoor places "suffering from severe human-related impact." The program has come with training for park staff and volunteers. Now, from Oct. 14-18, Leave No Trace officers will be leading events at Palmer Park, Stratton Open Space and several breweries with the hope of instilling principles that the organization says has helped Hot Spots since 2010.
"Hot Spot areas are damaged but can recover again with a motivated community and a comprehensive infusion of Leave No Trace programs,” Dana Watts, the group's executive director, said in a press release.
Gillian Rossi, the Springs' park ranger supervisor, previously told The Gazette she hoped the program would reach the city's "ultra users" — hikers, runners and cyclists who daily take to trails. She cited top issues of dog waste, dogs off-leash and conflicts between people on foot and bike.
"Honestly, we have the issue with our local population here specifically where some folks feel they have ownership of the property, and that ownership makes them feel like they don't need to abide by the rules," Rossi said.
For details on the upcoming Leave No Trace events, go to coloradosprings.gov/hotspotweek