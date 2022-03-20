One big, athletic, sun-worshipping family: Meet the ring-tailed lemurs at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

A conspiracy is afoot at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
And all the ring-tailed lemurs are in on it. Actually, they make up the bulk of it — a group of lemurs is called a conspiracy.
Tis a bit of a complex family tree on Lemur Island, in the Water’s Edge: Africa exhibit, where the hippos snorkel nearby. Eight-year-old sisters Allagash and Rogue live alongside Hercules, a 4-year-old from Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana that arrived as a breeding recommendation for the ladies. The handsome fertile devil lived up to his name.
Rogue gave birth to Maky last April, making the little guy the first ring-tailed lemur to be born at Water’s Edge. Allagash gave birth to twins, girl Anja and boy Elo, in July. And now they’re one big, happy family, of which Allagash is queen. Lemurs, unlike most of their primate compatriots, are a matriarchal society.
“Unfortunately for Hercules, he’ll always be at the bottom of the hierarchy, even when these males grow up to be full adults,” exhibit keeper Al Carrier said. “The females’ offspring will be higher in the hierarchy than the original male.”
But it’s good Hercules is a relatively young dad, as his children love to get the best of him.
“The children will still play with dad and romp around with him,” Carrier said. “When they were really little, it was like seeing a human child with their dad. He’d sit up on something, they’d run up, pull his tail and run away.”
Nobody seems bothered by their hierarchical status on the warm, humid island. Upon waking, the lemurs leap to the top of the trees to sit and worship the sun. Breakfast is followed by two hours of playtime, when the youngsters spring from branch to branch while placid Rogue sits in her favorite spot — the crook of a big branch and tree trunk — and observes the shenanigans.
With their expressive faces, amber-colored eyes and ability to jump 20 feet horizontally, the lemurs are curious, playful and talkative with each other. They’re unafraid to steal lettuce leaves from the tiny hands of their siblings, and crowd each other when Carrier starts handing out primate biscuits, a prized lemur treat full of fiber and other nutrients.
“A great way to tell if a lemur group is getting along is grooming,” Carrier said. “You’ll see lemurs cuddled up and grooming each other. Their teeth are designed for that. Their front teeth on the bottom are shaped like a comb, and they have a second tongue on the underside of their tongue that pushes fur out of that comb so it doesn’t get stuck and make a fur ball in their teeth.”
Plenty of chatter
These fluffy creatures, with their long, black-and-white tails, are chatty Kathys with an entire catalog of vocalizations, many of which have to do with divvying up the hierarchy. For example, if one of Allagash’s twins is eating, and ol’ papa comes by to sniff things out, she’ll give him a lecture.
There was also the day the lemurs first moved onto the island, and Carrier heard what sounded like screaming. Overhead was a helicopter, and when she researched their scream vocalization, it was the same one lemurs make to indicate an aerial predator, such as a hawk.
Nearing extinction
Unfortunately, deforestation of their natural habitat in Madagascar, off the southeastern coast of Africa, as well as the pet trade have made lemurs one of the most threatened groups of mammals, according to the Lemur Conservation Foundation. There are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild, Carrier said, and more lemurs in zoo settings than the wild.
“Because of that, we have to do our part. That’s why we have these kids,” she said. “Because they’re so cute and fluffy, a lot of people think they would make good pets. But primates are not a great pet to have around the house. They need a lot of vertical space, and they also are really social animals. They need that large group of lemurs to learn how to be a lemur and survive.”
Lemur legacy
The genetics of the zoo’s primates are evaluated every year, so right now staff is on hold regarding future procreation. In the meantime, to prevent new babies, the adult female lemurs are on birth control. The zoo’s great apes are on the same oral contraception as women, and the lemurs have birth control implants.