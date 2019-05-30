My color-design guru son orders plants every year to use at his clients' homes, shopping centers, apartment communities and office complexes. Though he is now way better than his dad, I always reserve the right to ask: Have you got plenty of blue?
The answer is always: Of course. But now he asks me whether I have white in my plantings. Guilty as charged, that is the last color I think about. But 2019 looks to be a banner year for new white flowers. One of the most shocking in performance so far is the Superbena Whiteout verbena. Great Scott, the flowers are huge, making you do a double take when you first see them.
Superbenas always have been a favorite of mine since they made their debut about 16 years ago. I predict the Whiteout will quickly go to must-have status. Organic-rich, well-drained soil and plenty of sunshine will give you the green thumb. If you have heavy soil, you'll rejoice when using them in mixed containers where conditions are more favorable.
If you haven't tried Superbena verbenas, the name is most appropriate. The proper soil very well might give a spring-return in zones 8-10. But I assure you, they're worth every penny spent growing them as an annual.
Calliope has become the geranium with which all others are compared for bloom and rugged perseverance in the hot, humid South. When white showed in the market this year, a lot of designers, son included, were high fiveing.
You can do so much with a white geranium, such as creating the most beautiful red, white and blue gardens that sizzle not only on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, but also all summer.
If you love begonias, you'll celebrate the new Tophat White. This is the first XL begonia, with amazing plant and flower size. They're the largest flowers you'll see in a landscape begonia, but you'll want them for containers, too. Tophat begonias are green-leafed and reach 16 to 20 inches tall and 20 to 24 inches wide with flowers that are 20% larger.
When spring arrives with all of its glorious colors — purples, pinks, yellows and reds — the color guaranteed to catch your eye every time is white.
A scientist would say white is not a color, as it absorbs no other color or wavelength and is pure. Thus the bride wears a white dress and the nurse, a white uniform. It's like awakening to find new, untouched snow covering the landscape.
White flowers not only give definition to shadier areas, but also offer a sense of cleanliness and purity, planning and precision. The gardeners knew what they were doing by carefully planting white.
Notice I said "carefully." While it can be argued that every color looks its best partnered with white, they also can be overwhelmed. White is so flashy and bright, it can steal the promise or potential of its companions.
Superbena Whiteout falling over the rim of a container, however, will be loved as much as a string of white pearls. The reflective capacities of white make it outstanding. It's the last color to disappear as the sun sets. On a moonlit night, they reflect this light all night. As purple salvias disappear at dusk, the companions of Calliope White geraniums still will be glistening and noticed as visitors pass by.
This is a banner year to shop at your local garden center, and I urge you to remember the white.
___
Norman Winter is a horticulturist, garden speaker and author of "Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South" and "Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden." @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy.