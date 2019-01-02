NOURISH
This aromatic chicken and chickpea stew takes only a half-hour or so to prepare.

Deb Lindsey for the washington post
This nourishing, one-pot meal in a bowl is just the thing to fuel you during these cold days when your to-do list is longer than the number of hours of sunlight.

The stew is composed of a fragrant, spice-infused tomato sauce, tender bites of chicken thigh, meaty chickpeas and ribbons of just-wilted spinach. Its spices — earthy cumin, citrusy coriander, sweet-savory cinnamon and a hint of heat from crushed red pepper — will warm you on a chilly day.

And although it tastes like a complex, long-cooked dish, it is quite simple to make and ready in about a half-hour. Bonus: This stew, like many others, tastes even better the next day or two. So whip up a pot, doubling the recipe as needed, for a nourishing, belly-warming meal at your fingertips through much of the week.

Aromatic Chicken and Chickpea Stew

4 servings (makes 4 cups)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces (excess fat trimmed)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes, or more as needed

One 14.5- ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with their juices

One 8-ounce can no-salt-added tomato sauce

One 15-ounce can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup water

3 packed cups fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped

Procedure:

Season the chicken all over with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large, wide-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the chicken and cook for about 4 minutes total, stirring once or twice until it has browned, then transfer it to a plate.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pot and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring, until it has softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then stir in the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, crushed red pepper flakes and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.

Add the diced tomatoes with their juices, the tomato sauce, chickpeas and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

Return the chicken with any accumulated juices to the pot; cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the chicken is tender and cooked through. Stir in the spinach and cook until it is wilted, 1 minute more. Taste, and add more crushed red pepper flakes, as needed.

Serve hot.

Nutrition per serving: 390 calories, 30 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 18 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 105 mg cholesterol, 530 mg sodium, 9 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugar

