Where to donate

In Colorado Springs, drop off shoes at Boulder Running Company, 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, and Colorado Running Company, 5262 N. Nevada Ave.

Here are more places to donate:

• One World Running, a Boulder based organization that collect shoes and athletic clothing for people in need in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. Visit oneworldrunning.com

• Give Your Sole collects used athletic shoes at races and distributes them to those in need around the U.S. Visit giveyoursole.org.

• Soles4Souls collects shoes for relief efforts and micro-enterprise business efforts in Haiti, Central and South America and Africa. Visit soles4souls.org.

• Nike Reuse-A-Shoe Worn out shoes are recycled into a material called Nike Grind and used to surface running tracks, playgrounds and indoor and outdoor athletic courts. Visit nike.com/help/a/recycle-shoes.