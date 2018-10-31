Halloween is the perfect time to dig into some seriously scary grub: cow tongues, duck livers, pig ears, lamb kidneys and even Rocky Mountain oysters (cow testicles).
It might sound awful, but it’s really just offal. That’s the term for the parts of an animal that typically fall off (“off fall”) the butcher’s table — the organs, entrails and extremities.
“These are some of the tastiest parts of an animal and even have higher concentrations of vitamins and minerals, like iron in liver,” said Noah Siebenaller, executive chef and co-owner of the soon-to-open Beast & Brews butcher shop, tap- house and restaurant. “It’s also less wasteful to use the whole animal any way you can. And these parts of the animal are less expensive.”
Some people squeal when they see trotters (pig feet), thymus (sweet breads) and tongue.
“I look at them and salivate,” Siebenaller said. “Smoked tongue makes some of the best tacos to be found.”
In the commercial meat business, much offal is used in such items as hot dogs and sausage, and they are consumed without a second thought.
“When we’re butchering an animal, we want to make sure we utilize all the parts,” said Jason Nauert, butcher and co-owner of Beast & Brews. “It’s our responsibility.”
Nauert and Siebenaller put their heads together last year to take a beer-pairing dinner at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. to terrifying new heights using a whole pig. It was a true nose-to-tail experience for diners. Half of the pig already had been cooked into outrageously delicious dishes, but the other half hadn’t, so Nauert gave a butchering demonstration using the uncooked pig.
Sound gross? It was spellbinding watching Nauert do the butchering and then thoroughly enjoyable downing what some might consider the bizarre eats that Siebenaller created.
That was last year. In the coming year, they’ll open Beast & Brews, billed as one of the first Colorado restaurants to house a butcher shop, 99 varieties of local self-serve craft beer and a high-quality fast-food eatery, all under one roof. Nauert promises to have a fresh supply of offal for sale, and Siebenaller will create surprising dishes from them as well as regular dishes.
Offal is also known as “variety meats,” which Jennifer McLagan writes about in her cookbook “Odd Bits.”
“A hundred years ago, kidneys and other variety meats were a common sight on American dinner tables,” she said, “as well as during the Great Depression, when meat was expensive and scarce.”
Today, we might not see animal brains, tongues and intestines in grocery stores, but you can spot them in ethnic stores. Hispanic markets sell fresh calf livers, pig heads and feet, and small intestines of pigs to make chitterlings or chitlins. And huge sheets of fried fatty pig skin are ready to be snacked on as chicharrón.
So rather than dwell in the heebie-jeebies these animal parts might conjure, embrace your adventurous side in the spirit of the holiday. There’s some offal good eating to be had.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.