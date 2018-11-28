These scrumptious nuts, glazed with maple syrup and seasoned lightly with warming hints of cinnamon and cayenne, are practically effortless to make. They have the seemingly magic power of elevating any number of dishes you might be serving this holiday season.
For starters, pile them onto your cheese platter along with fresh and dried fruits, which will upgrade it instantly, flavorwise and healthwise. Or sprinkle them on salad and atop creamy squash soup for a compelling, crunchy contrast.
Even for the main course, they can lend pizzazz as a garnish for mashed sweet potatoes, cooked green beans and roasted Brussels sprouts. And, of course, at meal’s end they can be chopped and tumbled onto roasted fruit or scattered over pie.
I recommend making a double batch so you have some left over, because they are nice for everyday eating, too — unbeatable in oatmeal, on yogurt and simply nibbled on their own.
While you are at it, you might want to make several batches because, packed in a glass jar and tied with a ribbon, they make a lovely holiday hostess gift.
Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts
6 to 8 servings
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1½ cups unsalted walnut or pecan halves
Procedure:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stir together the maple syrup, salt, cayenne pepper and cinnamon in medium bowl until well blended, then stir in nuts so they are evenly coated. Spread nuts on the baking sheet in a single layer, drizzling over them anything that’s left in the bowl.
Roast (middle rack) for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring them every 2 to 3 minutes, until browned, shiny and fragrant. (If you don’t stir them, they will burn.) Let cool completely; they will crisp as they cool.
Nutrition information per serving (using pecans): 150 calories, 2 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 13 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 75 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 6 g sugar