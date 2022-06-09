Sometimes the word stew must simmer for decades.
Journalist-turned-author Jim Fergus was almost 50 when his first novel, the 1998 historical fiction “One Thousand White Women,” debuted, selling more than a million copies in the U.S. and winning Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s 1999 fiction of the year award.
“Hemingway once said journalism was useful training for a novelist up to a point, but one had to know when to get out of it,” Fergus said. “I needed to earn a living, and I realized early on I wasn’t going to be able to do that as a writer of fiction. I’m not sure there’s an upside to being a late bloomer, and in retrospect I would have liked to have started sooner.”
Based on a historical event and told through fictional diaries, “One Thousand White Women” tells the journey of May Dodd, who travels through the American West in 1875 to marry the chief of the Cheyenne Nation. Fergus found the story in a book by Mari Sandoz, who wrote about a group of Cheyenne chiefs who attended a peace conference with the U.S. Army and requested the gift of a thousand white women. At the time, he was working on a biography of Cheyenne chief Little Wolf, but dropped it to write his award-winning book.
“Having been so long a journalist, I do a great deal of research for all my novels,” Fergus said. “I love the process, and often I get so locked into it, going off on tangents, following endless threads, that I need to tear myself away from researching in order to start writing.”
The Colorado College graduate has won this year’s Frank Waters Award from Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, an honor given to a writer who exemplifies the spirit and literary excellence of the late local author. He’ll serve as keynote speaker at PPLD’s Literary Awards Luncheon.
Former El Paso County sheriff, historian and writer John Anderson, whose works include “Sherlock Holmes in Little London: 1896 the Missing Year,” “Rankin Scott Kelly: First Sheriff of El Paso County Colorado Territory 1861-1867” and “Ute Prayer Tees of the Pikes Peak Region,” is this year’s winner of the Golden Quill Award, which goes to an author or publication in the Pikes Peak region.
The luncheon is June 18 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Reservations are due Friday. Call 531-6333 ext. 1461 or go online to bit.ly/FriendsAwards2022.
“We chose Jim Fergus because of his deft storytelling and his insightful research into the lives of native peoples, something Frank Waters would have admired and respected,” said Linda DuVal, Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District board member and chair of the awards event.
Before diving into writing full time, Fergus spent a decade as a teaching tennis professional in Colorado and Florida. At 30, after saving $8,000 — “which seemed like a grand fortune,” he said — he moved to a cabin in North Park and settled in to write. That was 1980. Hundreds of articles, essays, interviews and profiles later, he published his first book, the travel and sporting memoir, “A Hunter’s Road,” in 1992.
Many of his novels are inspired by historical tidbits he stumbles upon during his research, such as the 2005 novel “The Wild Girl: The Notebooks of Ned Giles,” inspired by his deep dive into Apaches. In that book, set in the ‘30s in Chicago, Arizona and the Sierra Madres of Mexico, an orphaned teen joins the 1932 Great Apache Expedition in their search for a young boy kidnapped by wild Apaches. Along the way, they find a wild Apache girl in a Mexican jail cell, the victim of a Mexican massacre of her tribe that left her orphaned.
“I still consider that to be my best novel in literary terms,” he said, “though it had very little commercial success.”
Through the years, he’s received some backlash for being a man writing from the viewpoint of a woman, but he takes the criticism in stride, and believes all novels are acts of imagination. His job is only to inhabit his characters as deeply as possible and tell a good story.
“I’m not saying I’m always successful at it, and that I don’t make mistakes, but that goes with the territory,” Fergus said. “Not to put myself into their elite literary company, but was Flaubert not allowed to write ‘Madame Bovary’? Was Tolstoy not allowed to write ‘Anna Karenina’?”
