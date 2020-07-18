The North Pole amusement park in Cascade reopened Saturday with restrictions.
In a Facebook post Friday, Santa's Workshop North Pole announced that the state and local health departments have allowed a limited reopening starting Saturday.
The North Pole was told to close June 29 after the state classified it as an amusement park.
North Pole posted the following reopening conditions:
-Our village will be open for shopping and dining and a social distance visit with Santa free of admission from 10a.m.-5p.m. weather permitting.
-We do have four attractions that are allowed to open to include the Slide, Sky Ride, Zip Line and Train. You can purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $10 per person- 2 and under are free - no coupons will be accepted on ride wristbands. If you are a North Pole Pass holder you may use your pass to get a wristband.
-Masks are required by state mandate for everyone age 11 and over inside all of our buildings to include our front gate, shops, ordering food and visiting with Santa.
"We know this is not a full opening of the park like everyone is used to but we are excited to safely and responsibly open in a limited way for those who would like to check in with us and get into the mountains! We do not have a time frame as to when we can open more rides and we expect it will be some time before that's a possibility, but for those of you coming to see us soon we can't wait," the North Pole stated.