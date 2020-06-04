North of Colorado Springs, in the small but growing community of Woodmoor, yard signs once read: "SAVE OUR OPEN SPACE."
A 'D' has been added to "SAVE." And a new sign has been posted:
"WE DID IT!"
One sunny day at the end of May, Tish Norman and her fellow neighbors watched the final paperwork get signed. They took celebratory pictures in the rolling, green tract separating their homes, where there are clear views of Pikes Peak and Rampart Range, and where for the better part of three decades people have enjoyed breaks of fresh air.
Later that evening, because of COVID-19, the neighbors didn't get together as they would've liked for food and drink and reverie. But they banged pots and pans and blared their car horns. Someone played a trumpet. All cheered.
"What a day," Norman recalled. "It was surreal."
The realization of the 94-acre South Woodmoor Preserve started with a meeting Norman convened at Lewis-Palmer High School in 2018. More than 100 people showed up. They came after Norman had placed bright, orange tags on their door handles.
"We all had the same goal," Norman said. "We just didn't want to lose the beauty of the place where we chose to live."
That was the possibility, she had come to learn. She had connected with Andrew Biggs, chief operating officer of local ProTerra Properties. He said his company was eyeing that land, where the neighbors walked or rode bikes along a nearly 2-mile loop trail. The owning Walters family had allowed this since development started in the 1980s.
If it could strike a deal with the Walters family, ProTerra could conceivably build 145 houses, Norman remembered Biggs saying.
"But he was cool about it," Norman said. "He was like, 'I'm not about to approach pursuing that land when I've got a bunch of angry homeowners that don't want to develop it.'"
Maybe they could work something out together, they thought. So they did.
Norman set up an LLC to be funded by fellow homeowners, most of them retirees, many of them like her out of the military; she's a 1985 Air Force Academy graduate.
Minimum pledges were set at $10,000. One hundred thirteen ended up buying in, Norman said.
A lawyer was secured, one who so believed in the mission to provide a generous discount. A volunteer treasurer stepped up, along with five others who formed the LLC's board. They met at each other's houses every week. Everyone else who pledged would see an update in their inbox every Sunday.
"We treated it very much like a company, a professional organization," Norman said. "That way, people wouldn't think like I was gonna run off with their money."
There was more than $1.1 million in the bank from neighbors — Norman declined to give total donations and final price, saying only that it was less than the $4.75 million the land had been listed at — and a GoFundMe page pitched in close to $8,000. But the LLC didn't have enough to push negotiations forward. That's where ProTerra came in.
Norman's group agreed to support the company buying 38 acres, separate from the 94 acres preserved.
Biggs of ProTerra called the effort "unprecedented" in a statement. "This is a win/win for all parties involved and is a potential model for developer/neighborhood relations moving forward."
These neighbors "were well-positioned, no doubt," said Trails and Open Space Coalition executive director Susan Davies. "Those are people who have the means to do something like that."
But the effort nonetheless should inspire, she said. "I think this is how things are gonna get done in the future, where a group of neighbors get together and pool they're resources and go to the city or county and say, 'We have this much. Can you give this much?'"
Norman and her friends were inspired to reverse a trend they'd seen across the region: the rapid disappearance of open spaces. With El Paso County's park system severely underfunded compared with others on the Front Range, local advocates have watched the trend march on with homes and shopping centers.
"And as we all know, when it's gone, it's gone," Davies said. "We don't get second chances in this."
But here at South Woodmoor, victory has been claimed.
This slice of paradise offers a lesson, Norman said. "Working with your neighbors, you can accomplish anything."