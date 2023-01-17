Cross-country skiers in western Colorado are celebrating a new place to play.
They were at a ribbon-cutting this month for a Nordic trail system spanning 8-plus miles through pine and aspen outside Montrose. That was after the U.S. Forest Service authorized the network situated near 9,000 feet on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
The trails "offer a much-needed recreation opportunity to experience the forest during the winter months,” Ouray district ranger Dana Gardunio said in a news release. “The Uncompahgre Nordic Trails will expand the connection between the national forest and the Montrose community.”
Gardunio credited the agency's relationship with the Uncompahgre Nordic Association, a grassroots group of volunteers who've been busy grooming the trails while seeking nonprofit status.
The group's Facebook page has provided regular updates on conditions and includes a link to a GoFundMe page seeking funds to continue the effort. Donations exceed $4,000.
The trail network is near the intersection of Dave Wood and Divide roads, about 20 miles southwest of Montrose. For more information, go to the Uncompahgre Nordic Association's Facebook page or email UNAxski@gmail.com.