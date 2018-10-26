Trick-or-treating isn’t just for kids. For the growing number of people who consider their dogs to be their “babies,” Halloween costumes for four-legged friends are all the rage.
Bentley’s Pet Stuff, with two locations in Colorado Springs, has a variety of pet costumes, small to extra large. Options include Darth Vader, Superman and Supergirl (complete with metallic red-ruffled skirt), teddy bear, shark, unicorn, sock monkey, Mickey Mouse and pumpkin. Or you could go a more athletic route with doggie-sized Broncos or Avalanche jerseys. Find the costumes in the stores at Powers Pointe, 5627 Barnes Road, and North Gate Plaza, 13375 Voyager Parkway, or online at petstuff.com.
If cats are in your household, perhaps a jack-o-lantern dotted collar or bow-tie might be tolerated.
If you do dress your pet in a costume, be sure they can move around in it comfortably and safely. Avoid costumes that might make the mammal stumble or that tug at the neck. If they’re uncomfortable, it may be best to let them wear their own fur suits Oct. 31.
“There’s a lot to consider when it comes to safety for pets on Halloween,” said Diane Mapes, regional marketing manager for Chicago-based Bentley’s Pet Stuff, which has 16 locations in Colorado. “There’s a lot going on with the doorbell constantly ringing from trick-or-treaters, and pets can get stressed out. You want to have a safe space for your dogs.”
She recommends giving Fido or Fifi Colorado Hemp Honey Chill Sticks, made by Parker-based Frangiosa Farms. The sticks’ cannabinoids and raw honey make for a calming treat for pets. If dogs are sensitive to the holiday commotion, it might be best to keep them in a quiet room during trick-or-treating time, Mapes said. The honey treats also can help if pets get anxious on car rides or during storms, she said.
“Keep pets away from Halloween candy, as chocolate can be toxic to them. You want to be sure to keep people treats away from them,” she said.
If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 immediately.
“Also, just being aware of where your pets are at all times during Halloween is important, making sure they don’t get spooked and run into traffic.”
Make sure pets wear identification tags in case they slip out the door. Double-check that your address and phone number on the tags are current, and that the information is up-to-date if pets are microchipped.
Mapes’ two rescue dogs, Teddy the poodle and Bailey the Shih Tzu mix, gamely modeled teddy bear and shark costumes for The Gazette recently.
“A lot of people take their dogs trick-or-treating. At my house, we always give out dog treats as well as candy,” she said. “People are so into their pets. And with the population getting older, the pets become their kids. They want to take part in the Halloween fun and dress their ‘kids’ up, too.”
If you want to show off your costumed dog, Bentley’s Pet Stuff‘s Powers Pointe store is holding a pet costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. They’ll be handing out frozen pet treats all day and awarding gift baskets for the top two costumes. Every costumed pet will get a free goodie bag.