Thirteen years ago, Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann pioneered her vision of starting a program for children ages 7 to 14 that would teach them proper skills on the field and Christian values.
As part of its weeklong programming, Pro Football Camp engages in an annual partnership with a local church, inviting the community to attend Praise with the Pros — an event where current and former NFL players deliver their faith testimony. This year’s free program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Worship Center.
“Everyone’s walk is different. Being able to understand someone else’s journey might just be an inspiration for me in my walk of faith and in my walk on this earth,” Domann said.
The keynote speakers are former players Anthony Trucks and Greg Scruggs. Additional speakers will include Bryan Scott, Dylan Cole and Donnie Ernsberger.
Trucks, who endured abuse in the foster care system, had a turbulent and challenging childhood. Overcoming many hardships, Trucks went on to play college football at the University of Oregon and graduated with a degree in kinesiology. He then went on to play in the NFL. After an injury ended his NFL career, Trucks became an author, consultant and international speaker.
“The road to life is not straight, there are lots of ups and downs, and every single one of these NFL athletes have had to fight through that,” Domann said. “It’s very inspiring to see what the challenges are that these NFL athletes have been up against and how has their faith been a part of helping them.”
Local worship collective WorshipMob will lead the congregation in song during the event.
After delivering their testimonies, the athletes will stay for a meet-and-greet opportunity so that kids and families can get pictures and autographs.
Domann hopes that this event, as an integrated part of Pro Football Camp, will help kids develop character skills that they can use in lifetime. Pro Football Camp instructs around 300 kids every year.
“Let’s say that they come to the Pro Football Camp and for whatever reason they never go on to play a down of football,” Domann said. “But they learned at that camp, from these NFL athletes, that you’ve got to persevere when you really want something and you’ve got to be respectful to those around you, as well as those people in authority. ... That’s our goal.”