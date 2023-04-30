College can be corrosive to some students’ faith. Surveys say anywhere from 50% to 70% of freshmen participate less in religious activities on campus than they did while at home.

That’s what happened to Colorado native David Langfeld when he started his studies at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

“I was falling away from my faith and not participating as much,” the self-professed “cradle Catholic” said.

Langfeld has had a far different experience at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, where he’s a student leader for the Saint John Henry Newman Chapel and Catholic Student Center.

“It’s been so nice to find this community down here,” said Langfeld, who regularly attends Mass and Bible studies and feels more comfortable discussing his faith with fellow students. “It’s pretty phenomenal.”

Testimonies such as these are answers to a decade’s worth of prayers for Father Kyle Ingels, a Springs native who became the Catholic Diocese’s first full-time priest for Campus Ministry in 2013 and spent years ministering out of a house near the UCCS campus.

“Thanks be to God,” says Ingels, who prayed, worked and encouraged local Catholics to donate the $6 million needed to buy land and construct the center, which opened in 2021. “It’s great to see some of the fruits.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In the past, only about 20 students could squeeze in for Mass at the house the Diocese bought near campus. Masses in UCCS classrooms could welcome more students, but the space was hardly sacred.

Now, about 150 students and others attend Sunday’s noon Mass in the center’s beautiful 300-seat chapel, and a few dozen attend daily Mass. There’s also a dining area for weekly meals, plenty of space for movie and book discussions, a calendar of daily events, and plenty of room for hanging out, prayer or study.

The center is now the home of the decades-old Mountain Lion Catholic campus club.

UCCS’ Newman Center joins more than 2,000 others at secular universities across the U.S. They’re named after Cardinal John Henry Newman, an Anglican intellectual and educator who converted to Catholicism, helped found Ireland’s University College, Dublin, and argued that students could deepen their faith while broadening their minds. In 2019, he was named a saint by Pope Francis.

The first Newman Center was created at England’s Oxford University in 1878.

Ingels says the Newman Center at UCCS has vastly increased opportunities to reach and engage young people at the 12,300-student school as well as other members of the community.

“At a time when a lot of young people are leaving the church, the center helps them connect with their faith and stay in their faith,” Ingels said. “We would like every student to stay in the faith.”