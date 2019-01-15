Eighty percent of those who resolved to lose weight and work out more this new year will have given up by February, reports U.S. News & World report.
That doesn't have to be you.
One Fresno State student who's turned her workouts hobby into a profession of helping others get fit has advice on how to stay on track and achieve those New Year's goals.
"Just put in a little bit of your time" and "some discipline," said Mercedes Fernandez, founder of Missfit Personal Training and Sadie's Ladies, a community of more than 100 members who support women in fitness, including body builders.
"The most common obstacle people run into is finding time to work out," Fernandez said. "But did you realize that a one-hour workout is only 4 percent of your day?
"And if you know what you're doing, those 60 minutes are all you need three to four days a week to establish a healthy lifestyle change."
While some gym regulars might be annoyed by the January crowd coming to achieve New Year's resolutions, Fernandez said she finds it inspiring.
"Those people are motivated to start the new year right, and they're enthusiastic of what is to come," she said. "I love that energy. They're fired up.
"But consistency is key. You need consistent energy. People don't stay consistent because they sometimes want immediate results. But really, they just need to stay with it. Stay patient. Keep that fire."
Working out with a friend can keep you motivated, especially if you hold each other accountable, Fernandez said.
Or use social media as a check on yourself, taking and posting a photo of you at the gym or a mere picture of the treadmill.
Hiring a personal trainer certainly helps.
But challenges come outside of the gym, too, when your workout buddy and trainer aren't around.
"You can't out-train a poor diet," Fernandez said. "But again, it's establishing a healthy lifestyle and not just dieting for a short period of time.
"It's consistency with your workouts, and consistency with how you eat and what you eat."
Fernandez, who played multiple sports growing up, said she understands that it's not easy staying on the fitness track.
But don't get discouraged by setbacks, she said. "They happen to everybody, whether it's missing a workout or not eating as healthy as you should."
Simply return to healthy habits as quickly as you can, Fernandez said.
"You have to take it day by day, exercise by exercise. You can't be 100 percent motivated, 100 percent of the time. And that's OK.
"Just try to stick with it. Even if you don't see results right away, remember, you're improving your health and quality of life."