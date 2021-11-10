A new trail is open for residents and visitors looking for a quick getaway in southern Colorado's San Luis Valley.
The mile-long Monte Vista Wetlands Trail loops through a grassy, formerly-grazed pasture off U.S. 160 through town.
"Close to 160, but on the parcel there, you can't hear the highway," said Patrick Ortiz, operations director for San Luis Valley Great Outdoors, the nonprofit that has been busy expanding fresh-air opportunities locally.
Monte Vista Wetlands Trail is the last of a three-part mission funded by Great Outdoors Colorado. First with money from the lottery-funded agency's Resilient Communities program — grants given to certain locales during the 2020 pandemic — crews built a 1.3-mile trail around a pond in Alamosa. Next, a 96-foot boardwalk was built as part of an expanding trail network at Alamosa City Ranch.
Then Ortiz and company looked to neighboring Monte Vista. A greenway in Chapman Park was seen as the town's only trail in open space.
"We just talked about, How do we get people connected more to open space that surrounds the town?" Ortiz said.
The answer was city-owned wetlands behind the Big R store. The trail for feet and bikes provides the big-sky feel of the valley, Ortiz said, with views of the Sangre de Cristo peaks and eastern San Juan Mountains.
"It's just a nice little escape," Ortiz said.