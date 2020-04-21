Bartenders could use your tips now more than ever.
And, thanks to technology, there’s an easy way to send them money from home.
Soon after bars and restaurants shut down in Colorado Springs, Aaron Maynard, who works at Synq3 Restaurant Solutions, saw something pop up on Facebook.
His friend from Chattanooga, Tenn., where Maynard previously lived for 15 years, had started a website to help service industry people who had lost jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s the idea: “Every time you have a drink or meal at home during social distancing, consider tipping a local service industry worker through Venmo or Cash App."
With every visit, the site randomly generates the name of a local bartender or server for people to tip.
Maynard thought, “This needs to happen here.”
A day or two later, a Colorado Springs branch of the site — called “Help the Colorado Springs Service Industry” — launched and became the 10th city to join the cause. There are now nearly 300 cities participating in the volunteer-run site, including four others in Colorado. In total, 72,000 service industry folks are signed up across the country to earn money and have received 110,000 tips collectively.
“It just blew up,” Maynard said of the platform’s growth. “It’s out of control.”
The restaurant industry is among the hardest hit by the pandemic with workers facing layoffs and furloughs, including Maynard’s wife, a manager at Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom.
Also, the industry is “just a big family.”
“Everybody knows everybody,” Maynard said. “They’re our people and I know they’re hurting. I saw this as a way I could help.”
Even if it’s only a little bit, like a $5 tip.
“It’s obviously not going to pay their bills,” Maynard said. “But knowing somebody is thinking about them and their livelihood helps. It’s nice to know somebody cares about them.”
A wide variety of establishments are represented on the site, from dive bars to fine dining restaurants, from Wooglin’s Deli & Cafe to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Red Lobster.
“I just love the fact you can be sitting at home and making yourself a drink and still tip somebody,” Maynard said. “It’s something nice to do to make someone’s day.”
For more info, visit serviceindustry.tips.