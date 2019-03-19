You might have heard that diets don’t work. Prescriptive, restrictive and fad diets help you lose weight quickly but have minimal long-term success. The weight comes back, and sometimes you gain more than you lost.
This poses a dilemma for dietitians, as the word “diet” is in the name of the profession. What role can dietitians play if diets don’t work?
To answer that, it’s necessary to look at a different meaning of the word. In the North American lexicon, “diet” usually refers to weight loss. But that’s not the definition that truly informs what dietitians do. The second definition is simply “the food you consume.” And that’s the sweet spot where dietitians want to educate and help.
“To me, ‘diet’ in the simplest of terms is a way of eating,” dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus says. “But society perceives the word ‘diet’ negatively. When someone says, ‘I’m on a diet,’ it’s usually to lose weight versus a way to improve health.”
Private and consulting dietitians guide healthy choices. (Those in hospitals or public health weren’t interviewed for this story).
Many dislike being thought of as someone who helps people lose weight, so they have coined the term “the nondiet dietitian.” Sounds counterintuitive, like a nonlaw lawyer or a non-nursing nurse, but it makes a lot of sense.
Nondiet dietitians won’t give you a detailed meal plan or focus on calories or the number on the scale to determine success, because they believe a healthy lifestyle involves more than body weight. They focus on the foods you eat and your entire lifestyle. While some dietitians have been counseling this “healthy lifestyle” approach for years, it’s the term that’s new.
“People still think that going to a dietitian means you get a meal plan with an exact number of calories. Any dietitian who has ever spent time creating one, or any client who has ever received one, knows that this is an exercise in futility,” Harris-Pincus says.
Nondiet dietitians help clients learn to listen to their appetite and eat what they need, instead of what’s prescribed.
“A lot of people still think of dietitians as the food police, and some clients feel fear when they come to me that I’m going to judge their diets,” says Alissa Rumsey, who uses the nondiet term. “I want people to know that I’m not going to tell you what you can and cannot eat. My goal is to take clients to a place where they are in the driver’s seat, and they make decisions that feel good for their body and honor their health.”
Many never see a dietitian and get their eating advice from celebrity-endorsed diets, magazine articles, fad diet websites and advice from well-meaning friends.
“Consumers have 24/7 access to information at their fingertips about everything they could possibly want to know. The problem is that they cannot easily determine which information is credible. I spend far more time now dispelling nutrition myths than ever before,” Harris-Pincus says.
Dietetic advice used to focus on restrictions. Heart disease? Cut out butter, meat and cream. Diabetes? Cut out sugar. But now dietitians focus on the positive side.
“It used to be more about what not to do versus how to consume the most nutrient-rich diet. I switched from ‘avoid’ mode to ‘include’ mode many years ago,” Harris-Pincus says.