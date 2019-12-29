If the pace of the holidays has left you winded and weary, here’s a possible “pick me up”: new trailheads to check out. The bonus: Because they are new, chances are they won’t be as crowded as some of the others.
One of the city’s oldest and most popular open spaces now has more parking. The expansion of the Ridegeway parking lot doubles the capacity and will make it easier to access Stratton Open Space.
Blodgett Open Space now has additional parking south of the original trailhead. Rarely crowded, Blodgett reminds us how lucky we are to have mountain trails just minutes away.
On the city’s east side, Bluestem Prairie Open Space is an often forgotten gem. Its new 5-mile loop is worth checking out. Bluestem is a great place to take your young cyclist or enjoy a long trail run.
Coming in 2020: more parking in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. If you’ve tried to park weekends, you know it’s sorely needed. Also in 2020, the Daniels Pass trailhead in North Cheyenne Canon will be completed. Plus the very popular gravel lot providing access to Seven Bridges and St Mary’s Falls trails at the upper end of the Canon (Powell Lot) will be renovated and expanded.
As our community continues to attract active new residents, parking will only become more challenging. I continue to be surprised that the Legacy Loop Plaza off Fontanero Street hasn’t become a favorite place to park. It’s a great way to access the Pikes Peak Greenway and Monument Valley Park. Another option on busy days is the trailhead off South Rockrimmon Boulevard serving the east side of Ute Valley Park. It is often empty and easy to access from I-25.
If you are looking to burn off a few calories, check out the new fitness stations that now circle Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. And don’t let 2019 come to an end without checking out the new Cottonwood Creek Trail connection that travels under Academy Boulevard. By next spring you’ll be able to take that trail to and beyond Powers Boulevard.
With so many park-related projects planned for 2020, it’s hard not to get excited and wish the prime construction season would hurry up and arrive. At the same time, the winter months provide some of the highest quality hiking because you often have the trail to yourself. Happy New Year and happy hiking!
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.