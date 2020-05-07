Colorado Springs nonprofit Rocky Mountain Field Institute plans to continue building a trail on Pikes Peak in the coming weeks.
"It's just a matter of how," executive director Jennifer Peterson said.
Like work crews everywhere, Mile High Youth Corps has adjusted its scheduling due to COVID-19. Now RMFI expects the key help to arrive in July, rather than on the project's scheduled start date of June 3. Peterson said the institute's own staff still will start in June and do what it can to reroute the Devil's Playground Trail to the 14,115-foot summit.
The job on the backside of America's Mountain enters the second summer of what is slated to be a five- or six-year endeavor. But with logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus, Peterson said it's possible the timeline gets pushed back.
"I'm hopeful that we still get a full season under our belts and stick to the plan," she said. "But we don't know what we don't know. We have a lot of uncertainties with everything."
It's uncertain if Crags Campground near the base of the trail will remain closed into June, but Peterson said a meadow deeper in the woods could serve as the workers' summer home otherwise. She said there would be new rules regarding sanitation, protective equipment and the way meals are prepared and tents occupied. Workers will have to maintain distance on the job, she said.
The reroute starts in the trees near where the current Devil's Playground Trail splits from the Crags Trail. It will trend south of the existing trail, for 4 miles ascending more steadily and away from the currently trampled fall line seen eroding the alpine tundra.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife grants are largely funding the project, along with the National Forest Foundation.