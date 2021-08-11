It was a big year for a highly anticipated trail to one of Colorado's most iconic landmarks.
The new Bridal Veil Trail, so named for the 365-foot waterfall that is considered the state's tallest, reportedly saw anywhere from 500 to 800 people on average daily in the summer and fall of 2020. That's according to Telluride Mountain Club, the nonprofit that envisioned the trail for more than two decades.
The trail was intended to take foot and vehicle traffic off the rugged, four-wheel drive road to the top of Bridal Veil Falls. The dream became a reality in spring 2020, with construction finished on the steep trail ascending a little more than a mile through woods and rock gardens to the base of the roaring, refreshing cascade. The footpath is situated on the east end of the box canyon in which the waterfall resides.
Bridal Veil Trail's debut coincided with a summer of record outdoor crowding during the pandemic.
Telluride Mountain Club's 2020 recap reported a "staggering" 89,000 "hits" on the trail's in-ground counter from July 3 through Nov. 3. A hit equals one crossing. The most tallied in a day were 1,769, according to the club.
In response to 2020 numbers, stewards said they ramped up outdoor etiquette and education efforts. Along with maps, Telluride Mountain Club's website lists best practices on trails.