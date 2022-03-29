Colorado Fourteeners Initiative is planning to embark on the first season of major trail reconstruction on Mount Shavano during the 2022 summer field season. The project is expected to last six full field seasons and be CFI's biggest-ever trail reconstruction.

This video highlights the current resource protection problems, as well as the steps to be taken to build two major reroutes, close/stabilize/restore the old social trail in two areas, and perform heavy reconstruction work on three segments of the existing trail. The existing social trail has an "F" grade and is currently the worst-condition 14er trail that has not seen major trail work. The peak annually experiences an estimated 7,000-10,000 hiker days from late May through mid-October.

The Forest Service has pledged $500,000 in Great American Outdoors Act Funding over four years. Public comments on the planned project will help with a $250,000 Phase I application to the Colorado State Trails Program, the first of three anticipated phases. Additional funding will be needed for this six-year, $1.5+ million trail project.

