Six new lifts are all the buzz across Colorado ski country, all promising faster tracks to the slopes. And, in the case of Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek, they come with the bonus of previously unused or hard-to-reach terrain.
But that’s not all that’s new to the 2018-19 season. As A-Basin makes snow and aims in the coming days and weeks to open the season first for a seventh straight year, here are some highlights:
Beaver Creek (opening Nov. 21)
The resort is calling Haymeadow Park “reimagined,” with the learning terrain expanded a season after Red Buffalo Park was upgraded for beginners.
Breckenridge (Nov. 9)
Good news for Peak 9 lovers: More than 50 new snow guns are set to lay down more snow more quickly. Keystone (Nov. 9 too) also has equipped itself in hopes of opening more terrain sooner – a snowmaking pipe installed on the popular Paymaster trail is among upgraded components.
Echo Mountain Resort (Nov. 23) and Monarch Mountain (Nov. 21)
The closest ski area to Denver is opening a tubing hill, as is Monarch, while the industry keeps its focus on activities for non-skiers.
Granby Ranch (Dec. 14)
Ever tried night skiing under the lights? You and your group can have the slopes all to yourselves by renting East Mountain from 5 to 9 p.m.
Silverton Mountain (Nov. 24)
Ever tried heli-skiing? The famed place for it in Colorado is opening new terrain, Zone 8, in the majestic San Juan Mountains.
Steamboat (Nov. 21)
Not a year goes by without bases adding a restaurant. But this year, Steamboat is trying something different: Taco Beast is Colorado ski country’s first “food truck.” The snowcat will roam the trails, serving carne asada and tacos al pastor.
Sunlight Mountain Resort (Dec. 8)
After a brutal summer of blazes, the Glenwood Springs resort will offer free skiing and riding to active firefighters on Wednesdays.
Telluride (Nov. 22)
The resort known for epic, high-alpine adventure is keeping beginners in mind by expanding its learning area, the Meadows, featuring a new 320-foot covered surface lift. Regulars also should notice improved grooming across the mountain thanks to an expanded fleet.
Winter Park (Nov. 14)
Most noticeable will be the 10-person gondola replacing the Zephyr Express chairs. Other improvements have been made to snowmaking, and the Winter Park Express is back for a third season, with more Fridays added to the train schedule from Denver’s Union Station.
Vail Mountain (Nov. 16)
The Back Bowls should be more accessible than ever, with the resort pledging a 30 percent increase in groomed terrain.