No longer do boaters have to pull off and walk their kayaks and rafts along a scenic stretch of the Arkansas River, their journey disrupted by a utilities structure built in 1964.
With a new and improved Homestake Arkansas River Diversion north of Buena Vista, whitewater enthusiasts this summer are able to freely venture from Leadville to Cañon City for the first time in five decades.
"Prior to this, it was a mandatory portage under most circumstances," Tom Waters, operations manager of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, said in a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
He praised several aspects of the rock-defined structure. Along with a 650-foot chute for boats, there's a channel aimed at allowing rainbow and brown trout to swim upstream and spawn in the fall.
"For the utility partners to put so much time, money and effort into this is huge," Waters said in the release. "They are meeting their water needs, the needs for fish passage and providing for recreational needs."
The $9.1 million project was led by Colorado Springs Utilities and Aurora Water. The goal was to replace outdated infrastructure designed to divert flows to a pump station and on to Front Range drinking water systems.
Enhanced "operation and reliability of the river intake" was key, Utilities project engineer Brian McCormick said in the news release. "And we wanted to add the boat chute to open this 136-mile stretch of river for navigation."
McCormick recognized "multiple demands placed on our rivers" and said Utilities was "proud to be part of such a unique partnership that is able to satisfy so many needs of our customers."