A nearly 2-mile ribbon of pavement signals slow progress toward a grand trail plan connecting Denver to the Continental Divide.
Jefferson County Open Space recently announced the completion of the Gateway Segment in Clear Creek Canyon Park. The segment links downtown Golden to the mouth of the canyon, offering rugged views and water access and featuring the historic, restored flume of Welch Ditch.
The segment adds 1.75 miles to the 65-mile goal of the Peaks to Plains Trail.
The vision is a foot and bike destination spanning the South Platte River Trail in downtown Denver to to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass — what will amount to a projected 5,600-foot vertical drop from the mountains to the metro, showcasing mining history along the way. The Peaks to Plains Trail would encompass seven cities and four counties.
Jefferson County previously completed the first 4 miles of the ambitious project through Clear Creek Canyon in 2016 and 2017. That was after then-Gov. John Hickenlooper's "16 in '16" initiative, outlining 16 broad, high-priority trail projects across the state.
Officials have mapped another 8 miles of trail construction in the canyon, stretching farther west.