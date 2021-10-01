No longer do cyclists of Fountain have to drive to Colorado Springs to get their pump track kick.
The new, 611-foot circuit of rollers and berms that recently opened at Metcalfe Park is said to be the first of its kind in southern El Paso County. And unlike dirt-sculpted tracks popular in the Springs and elsewhere, this one is asphalt.
"This is Colorado, high winds, a lot of erosion, so dirt tracks require a lot of maintenance," said Gordy McCormick, Fountain's recreation coordinator. "We won't have as much maintenance."
The pump track was the work of Velosolutions, well known for designing and building parks for bikes.
But the track "is meant for anything with wheels," McCormick said — save for skateboards, who take to the newly renovated ramps sharing the same green space.
"We get rollerbladers, we get derby girls. A lot of guys from Colorado Springs come out and ride," McCormick said. "One guy comes all the way from Denver on Fridays just to ride the skate park and pump track."
Metcalfe Park is located at 618 E. Ohio Ave., just east of town.