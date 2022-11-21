A young mountain bike race in Colorado Springs has changed ownership while maintaining hopes to become the premier, internationally recognized event it set out to be.
The Pikes Peak Apex will now be a product of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., a more deeply rooted nonprofit than the one previously housing the multiday endurance challenge, Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance. Established in 1979 alongside the U.S. Olympic Committee's relocation to Colorado Springs, the Sports Corp. also hosts The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit, the Labor Day Lift Off and the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, among other local staples.
The Sports Corp. has pledged to continue to donate some event proceeds to local trail projects, as Apex has done since launching in 2020 under the new Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, a coalition of outdoor businesses, nonprofits and land managers. (North Cheyenne Canon Park's Sweetwater trails, forming one of the courses in September, were built with the help of $12,000 from the race.)
The difference will be "more resources than ever," said longtime cycling event coordinator Micah Rice. He will still operate the Apex, which still boasts RockShox as its presenting sponsor. Now, Rice said, he'll have more help from an experienced staff dedicated to sponsorships, marketing and other logistics.
"And obviously as an organization, they've got a really strong board of directors that has a lot of connections in the community here," Rice said.
His top priority is increasing ridership.
Three years ago, the Apex was envisioned as an ultimate, unrealized showcase of the region's singletrack, with a $50,000 purse expected to entice 350 cyclists. Due to impacts from COVID-19, Rice said, the winnings totaled $25,000 in the debut 2020 — still serious loot across the sport's scene. About 200 showed up that year when many other races were canceled.
The past two years have been closer to 170 riders, Rice said. "Not a big dive, but enough to start making us think we need to make a couple of changes to keep this event sustainable," he said.
Other changes with the new ownership: three days instead of four — Rice said that will mean a lower cost for entry — and a move up the calendar by a couple of weeks. The 2023 Apex is set for Sept. 8-10.
"We started asking people questions about the barriers to entry," Rice said. "The two themes we heard the most were, one, it's a really hard race, and two, it's very late in the year."
Next year's courses are expected to be announced in early spring.