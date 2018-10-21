NEW ORLEANS • This city wears many masks, and her countenance can depend greatly on what you seek.
But whether you’re a tourist in town for Mardi Gras or Jazz Fest, a beignet at Cafe du Monde or a bachelorette barf on Bourbon Street, be prepared to perspire. Especially if you’re visiting from the arid aeries of Colorado.
As writer Tom Robbins put it, “Louisiana in September is like an obscene phone call from nature.”
Even on the cusp of fall, a midday cemetery and voodoo tour in one of America’s “most haunted” municipalities had me hoping for an encounter with one of those ghostly cold spots.
That trickle running down my spine wasn’t just from heat and humidity, however.
It is said that little separates the living and the dead in this city, founded 300 years ago by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville at the behest of the Mississippi Co. The spooky motto holds true throughout much of the Big Easy (and you’ll have no trouble finding a guide for a shadow zone expedition). But at historic St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, it’s no longer technically the case.
I was a recovering goth and undergrad at UNC-Chapel Hill when I first visited the city and this cemetery in 1991, road-tripping down from North Carolina with a housemate for spring break. The French Quarter was littered with the dross of Mardi Gras, which had played out a few weeks prior, and St. Louis No. 1 on Basin Street was open, as it had been more than 20 years before when Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper filmed the acid-trip scene for the 1969 counterculture classic, “Easy Rider.”
Opened and in continuous use since 1789, this Catholic cemetery covers just one city block but is the final address of thousands, whose remains are interred in above-ground family tombs and columbariums.
During my college-era visit, I vaguely recall us posing against monuments for artsy black and white photographs. Also, the distinct absence of conflict, real or other-worldly.
Try similar moves today, and you’ll arouse a spirited non-ectoplasmic response. Since early 2015, the city’s oldest and most famous necropolis requires tour companies to register and pay a fee, and the entrance is staffed by an attendant who religiously checks credentials.
If you’re not part of an organized tour or bearing a special pass granted to genealogists, tomb owners and those here to mourn a lost loved one, entry to this eternal garden is no longer granted.
So much for the mushy existential border.
“People don’t realize this is still an active cemetery,” said Ghost Adventures “tour guru” D.J. Hayes during our Sept. 12 visit.
“There was a funeral here last week.”
Sign up for a tour, though — with an authorized docent or independent company — and you’ll get an escorted trip with a history thumbnail and a briefing on why visitors can no longer do this for free, on their own.
For one, there’s the monument with the one-handed Madonna that Peter Fonda scaled and called “Mother,” while on a chemically induced bender that inspired generations of pilgrimages.
Hippie cinephiles aren’t the only unwelcome interlopers, though.
St. Louis No. 1 also is said to be the final resting place of legendary Creole voodoo “queen” Marie Laveau, who cultivated mythic impressions in her own time and, by her death in June 1881, had garnered enough clout to earn a lengthy and laudatory obituary in The New York Times.
“Besides knowing the secret healing qualities of the various herbs that grow in abundance in the woods and fields,” it read, Laveau “was endowed with more than the usual share of common sense, and her advice was oft-times really valuable and her penetration remarkable.”
Laveau’s influence — as a benevolent community leader, social and spiritual firebrand — is said to have continued into her twilight years, and even after she’d passed, through daughters who carried on her duties in more than just name.
Laveau and her long-time companion, a descendant of French aristocrats named Christophe Glapion, were thought to have had 11 children, only two of whom survived to adulthood, Hayes said.
“Both are daughters. Both are named Marie. Both are dead ringers for their mother,” he said. So, “People said, ‘She’s all knowing. She’s all seeing. She’s all powerful. She can be in two or three places at once, or look 20 years younger from one day to the next.’ What you’re seeing is daughter, daughter… maybe her, and daughter. They’re all Marie.”
Even today, Laveau’s descendants bear an uncanny resemblance to early paintings of the voodoo priestess.
“The family is still active and still going, and the great-great-great granddaughters, you will see them in the cemetery (and) they look just like her,” Hayes said.
In modern times, those seeking to gain Laveau’s posthumous blessings and sidestep potential scourge have managed, if nothing else, to get a reaction from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which owns the grounds but not the tombs. Popular and relatively recent lore holds that wishes will be granted to those who draw an “X” on her tomb, then spin thrice, knock on the stone and announce their desires (with one variation requiring the grantee to chip off a piece of the monument). So the spot where she is thought to lie — and a number of “Faux Laveaus” where she does not — remains a popular target for desecration.
In 2013, one such vandal crept in at night and painted the tomb pink.
“That is not the right way to show respect,” Hayes said of the stunt, which required months of cleaning and restoration work to correct.
But even after the tamping down of access, and almost 140 years, the lure of Laveau holds sway at No. 1. Offerings from those whose wishes have been granted still regularly appear at the base of her tomb.
Flowers, trinkets, a positive pregnancy test — all left in thanks, or maybe just in case, the dead indeed take heed.