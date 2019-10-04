Hearts were a-flutter when Dallas showed up, with his ice-blue eyes and soft, downy gray and white coat.
The 10-week-old stocky pit bull was one of the first pets treated in the Wellness Waggin’, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s new mobile veterinary clinic. Certified veterinary technician Torey Simons hefted the chunky dog with the huge paws on board the 33-foot Freightliner parked at Meadows Park Community Center, near Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road in southeastern Colorado Springs.
“We’re providing veterinary services in communities that wouldn’t normally have access to them,” said Julie Crosby, director of veterinary services for the nonprofit. That means helping lower-income areas, such as the southeastern part of town, and other spots that don’t have many vet clinics.
It is one-stop shopping for dogs and cats, with vaccinations, spay and neuter procedures and wellness checks, all aboard the sparkling new truck, a full veterinary hospital on wheels, surgical suite and all.
Prices are reasonable: $10 vaccinations, $50 to spay or neuter your dog and $30 for your cat.
It’s all made possible by a $300,000 grant from Petco Foundation. Future grants and donations will keep the clinic up and running.
“We’re out, we’re being seen and we’re treating who shows up,” said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for HSPPR.
The plan is to spend two days every week out in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. While flyers were posted at the community center to advertise the clinic’s inaugural visit, pet owners can also find a list of upcoming events online at hsppr.org.
Events will focus on vaccinations and wellness checks or spay and neuter sessions. Veterinarian Sabine Fischer-Daly, Simons and assistant Autumn Woodward can do up to 30 spay and neuters in one day. Folks can drop off their pet in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon.
Right now you can show up without an appointment, though that might change in the future.
“I’m excited to get out there,” said Fischer-Daly from inside the truck, where kennels of varying sizes lined the inside walls. “I think we’ll have a big impact on the community.”
