A new effort aims to realize the Pikes Peak region's "biggest, most ambitious conservation and recreation goals."
That's the description of the initiative called Elevate the Peak, which was recently announced on a website launched by Colorado Springs-based Palmer Land Conservancy. The nonprofit with a 40-year track record and a $2.5 million-plus annual budget is proclaiming the initiative as unprecedented.
"Never has our regional community ever had a comprehensive strategy for what to do with our great outdoors," said Rebecca Jewett, president and CEO of the conservancy.
Elevate the Peak seeks to combine nonprofit advocates and leaders across El Paso, Teller, Park and Fremont counties. Palmer Land Conservancy is positioning itself as "project manager and fiscal sponsor" of the mission, which has started by compiling public feedback on elevatethepeak.org.
An 11-person coalition representing recreational, agricultural and conservation interests is expected to collaborate on a 10-year plan outlining projects. The goal is for that plan to be finalized in the spring.
Jewett called Elevate the Peak a proactive approach to the area's population growth.
"The potential is to have a really strong, unified outdoor landscape where you don't necessarily have 'haves' and 'have-nots,'" Jewett said. "How do we really connect this region for outdoor use and conservation in a way that is big picture, where we can help make sure residents in Teller County have as much access as residents in southeast Colorado Springs, as Fremont County, and so forth."
Jewett mentioned Ring the Peak as one big-idea concept. The long-sought loop trail around Pikes Peak has been mired in land disputes.
"Or what's the next really big open space maybe on the east side of El Paso County?" Jewett said. "Is there an opportunity for a new state park? Or to expand Mueller State Park?"
She added: "Another outcome I could see is a true conservation plan for this region. That's different from a recreation plan. What are the conservation priorities? We've never done that for the Pikes Peak region."
Funding would have to be found for any such projects, Jewett said. "I think a lot of that will be a project-by-project basis. But, yeah, (Palmer Land Conservancy) is happy to keep doing the grant-writing on behalf of the coalition."