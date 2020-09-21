Rules for the climb

Some of the new requirements for accessing the Manitou Incline:

• Reservations made online at: coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/manitou-incline

• Limit of 45 people per 30-minute window from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

• Reservations available seven days in advance

• If parking a car, proof required from Hiawatha Gardens or Iron Springs Chateau

*Groups of more than four must coordinate through Colorado Springs parks department