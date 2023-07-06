The U.S. Forest Service has proposed sweeping increases and new fees across recreation areas in northwest Colorado.

Campgrounds and trailheads around Routt County are among the long list of changes proposed for some 2.9 million acres of federal land spanning that part of the state and eastern Wyoming. Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest leadership has identified 93 sites — including campgrounds, cabins and day use areas — for raising or introducing fees, with 33 of those in Colorado.

They involve popular and lesser known spots around Steamboat Springs and Walden under the watch of the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears, Yampa and Parks ranger districts.

The Rabbit Ears trailhead is among launch points that would see a new $5 charge for visitors. The same would apply to the Mad Creek, Dry Lake and Slavonia trailheads.

Close to two dozen campgrounds would see fees double from $10 a night to $20 or more. The charge would be $26 for sites at Dry Lake, Dumont Lake, Hahns Peak Lake and the Seedhouse Campground. Chapman Reservoir and Teal Lake are other popular campgrounds that would double in price.

Cabin rentals would see new or increased rates ranging from $80 to $120 per night, including the Seedhouse, Summit Creek, Grizzly and Hog Park guard stations.

Similar changes and prices would apply to parts of Wyoming covered by ranger districts in Laramie and Saratoga. Offices in both states have scheduled open houses related to the proposals, and comments are being accepted online through October.

Mirroring fee changes across the West, land managers say the increases and additions are to catch up with demand and maintenance. The objective, according to the project website, is to "provide quality recreation opportunities, protect the environment from user-created damage, promote safe visitor experiences and achieve financial sustainability in the short and long term."