Years ago, as running took its toll on his body, Carl Bauer thought of a shift to cycling. Then he thought that might not be challenging enough.
"So I had to increase the challenge in some way," he recalled. "Unicycling came to mind."
And not just the unicycling you see on the road or sidewalk. He learned about "mountain unicycling."
So one of these days around Colorado Springs, you might just see the U.S. Forest Service's new head of the Pikes Peak Ranger District out on the dirt trails, upright in his saddle, churning onward and upward.
Bauer started this summer as the man in charge of the 230,000 acres of national forest and grassland encompassing the Pikes Peak region. That includes the destination boundaries surrounding Colorado Springs and broader El Paso and Teller counties.
It's a job that will have Bauer overseeing recreation and conservation and permits related to mining, grazing and logging. His staff also manages permits related to Pikes Peak's commercial enterprises and iconic events.
Here he goes again, accepting another challenge.
"It's a pretty small district compared to some of the others, but it's very intense, and there's a lot of use going on," Bauer said.
He's familiar with the territory, having spent much of his 30-year career in Colorado.
From Indiana originally, Bauer credits this state for inspiring his path in land management. He counts a high school trip to the Raggeds Wilderness near Crested Butte as transformative. He returned to spend summers in White River National Forest as an interning ranger.
He went on to join the Bureau of Land Management in Cañon City, where he was part of the multi-agency effort behind the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. He also spent time in Montrose, where he helped develop motorized trails and worked with commercial boaters and outfitters.
Most recently, he spent six years in Florida. He was a district ranger on the Ocala National Forest, near Orlando.
"Something like 8.5 million people within an hour-and-a-half drive," Bauer said. "A very urban forest, similar to this."
He's noticed similarities, he said. "I (haven't been) too surprised about anything, other than the amount of illegal trails on the forest. ... That's going to be something that I'm going to have to wrap my head around."
Also, he said his staff was in the "very beginning stages" of closing campsites and establishing others deemed environmentally fit around Pike National Forest. Similar to others around Colorado, he said his district would be adopting a "designated dispersed" strategy — mopping up fire rings and marking specific sites for campers.
"Part of that is a law enforcement issue regarding homelessness on the forest, which is a big deal," Bauer said. "The trash that comes along with that, the hazardous waste that comes along with that. ... And fire. That situation potentially has impacts to creating forest fires."
Mitigation will be his top priority "hands down," he said. With new funding, he anticipates his district soon embarking on a multi-year, multimillion-dollar mission to reduce fuels across the forest's wildland urban interface.
"I've never seen this type of concentrated money and effort put into this type of work," Bauer said.
He saw it as a difference-making opportunity — one reason he wanted the Pikes Peak Ranger District job. Another, he said, was the people.
"Especially this town with the amount of people that are passionate about their national forest," he said from his Colorado Springs office. "Some people in the Forest Service my age, they join to be in the forest with the trees and managing those resources. I've always been attracted to the people side of things, the social side."
But he hesitated to make promises on long-held recreation dreams, such as Ring the Peak, the loop trail around Pikes Peak that advocates have spent decades trying to finish.
He spoke to erosive Pikes Peak soil, often referred to as "kitty litter," as "a limiting factor on how much recreation or how much building we can do."
Projects could be addressed in a revised management plan for the forest, Bauer said. He's inheriting a plan from 1984.
"There's a lot of things that have changed since 1984," he said.